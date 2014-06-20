RHP Yohan Pino became the oldest player in Twins history to make his debut, doing so at 30 years, 175 days old. He pitched seven innings, allowing only two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven in a no-decision. The Twins beat the White Sox 4-2.

1B Joe Mauer went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and two RBIs. It was his first multi-RBI game since he drove in four runs May 3 against Baltimore. “We’re still not scoring a lot of runs, but we came up with some big hits,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Joe came up with a couple of big ones. We need some of those guys to get going and that’s huge for us.”

LF Josh Willingham hit his sixth homer of the season to lead off the second inning. The home run was the third of his career off Chicago lefty Jose Quintana, tied for the most off any pitcher. He narrowly missed hitting his second homer of the night off Quintana in the third, hooking one just foul down the left field line.

LHP Glen Perkins, who was unavailable Wednesday with a sore back, played catch in the outfield prior to the game Thursday. He then closed out the win later that day, earning his 18th save of the season.

DH Kendrys Morales made his Target Field debut in a Twins uniform Thursday, 11 days after signing with the team at the conclusion of their last homestand. Morales batted fifth and went 0-for-3 with a walk.

RHP Mike Pelfrey was placed on the 60-day disabled list (right elbow surgery) to make room for Pino on the 40-man roster. Pelfrey, who had a procedure to help relieve pressure on the ulnar nerve in his throwing elbow, could miss the remainder of the season.

INF Eduardo Nunez was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring sustained June 14 against Detroit. Nunez was placed on the DL to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Yohan Pino, who started the game and made his major league debut.