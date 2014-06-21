FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
June 21, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Eduardo Escobar went 1-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs with an RBI double in the second inning. The two-base hit was his 22nd of the season, tied for the team lead and fourth-best in the American League.

2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-5 but had the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth Friday. It was the first walk-off hit of the season for Dozier and his first since last Aug. 2. Dozier, who got the hit off White Sox RHP Ronald Belisario, was 2-for-his-last-25 against right-handed pitching.

C Kurt Suzuki went 3-for-4 Friday, extending his hitting streak to seven games, which ties a season-high. His three-hit game was his seventh such game this season.

RHP Ricky Nolasco allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings Friday. He is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA at home this season, but only two of his last six outings have come at Target Field. Nolasco has a 5.52 ERA overall this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.