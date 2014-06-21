3B Eduardo Escobar went 1-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs with an RBI double in the second inning. The two-base hit was his 22nd of the season, tied for the team lead and fourth-best in the American League.

2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-5 but had the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth Friday. It was the first walk-off hit of the season for Dozier and his first since last Aug. 2. Dozier, who got the hit off White Sox RHP Ronald Belisario, was 2-for-his-last-25 against right-handed pitching.

C Kurt Suzuki went 3-for-4 Friday, extending his hitting streak to seven games, which ties a season-high. His three-hit game was his seventh such game this season.

RHP Ricky Nolasco allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings Friday. He is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA at home this season, but only two of his last six outings have come at Target Field. Nolasco has a 5.52 ERA overall this season.