RHP Yohan Pino gave up five runs on seven hits and one walk in three innings during a 6-2 loss to the Angels on Wednesday. Pino was making his second career major league start. He did better in his first start, when he gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings against the White Sox on June 19.

SS Danny Santana had to leave Wednesday’s game against the Angels in the third inning due to an injured left knee. Santana hurt himself running between first and second on a double. He was 1-for-2 before exiting.

C Kurt Suzuki is hitting .355 (22-for-62) in June, raising his season average to .313, tops in the American League among catchers. He has eight three-hit games this season, tied for second most in the league. Suzuki lined out as a pinch hitter Wednesday.

INF Trevor Plouffe (strained oblique muscle) will join the team Friday in Texas and begin working out. He has been on the disabled list since June 15.

RHP Ricky Nolasco will start Thursday’s game against the Angels. Nolasco has a no-decision in each of his past three starts. He is 2-3 with a 7.11 ERA in 10 road starts this season, but has never faced the Angels in his career.

LF Eduardo Nunez (right hamstring strain) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Double-A New Britain. He has been sidelined since June 15.

OF Aaron Hicks was activated from the disabled list Wednesday and optioned to Double-A New Britain. He had been out since June 10 because of a strained right shoulder, an injury he sustained when diving for a ball June 7 in Houston.