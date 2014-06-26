FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
June 26, 2014 / 11:17 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Yohan Pino gave up five runs on seven hits and one walk in three innings during a 6-2 loss to the Angels on Wednesday. Pino was making his second career major league start. He did better in his first start, when he gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings against the White Sox on June 19.

SS Danny Santana had to leave Wednesday’s game against the Angels in the third inning due to an injured left knee. Santana hurt himself running between first and second on a double. He was 1-for-2 before exiting.

C Kurt Suzuki is hitting .355 (22-for-62) in June, raising his season average to .313, tops in the American League among catchers. He has eight three-hit games this season, tied for second most in the league. Suzuki lined out as a pinch hitter Wednesday.

INF Trevor Plouffe (strained oblique muscle) will join the team Friday in Texas and begin working out. He has been on the disabled list since June 15.

RHP Ricky Nolasco will start Thursday’s game against the Angels. Nolasco has a no-decision in each of his past three starts. He is 2-3 with a 7.11 ERA in 10 road starts this season, but has never faced the Angels in his career.

LF Eduardo Nunez (right hamstring strain) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Double-A New Britain. He has been sidelined since June 15.

OF Aaron Hicks was activated from the disabled list Wednesday and optioned to Double-A New Britain. He had been out since June 10 because of a strained right shoulder, an injury he sustained when diving for a ball June 7 in Houston.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.