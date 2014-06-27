RHP Yohan Pino was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room on the roster for SS Jorge Polanco. Pino was 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts for the Twins.

SS Jorge Polanco was called up from Class A Fort Myers on Thursday. Polanco, 20, hit .289 with 12 doubles, five homers and 35 RBIs in 72 games for Fort Myers. Polanco got into the game Thursday as a pinch hitter and drew a walk. Regular SS Danny Santana has a sore knee but was not placed on the disabled list.

RHP Kevin Correia will start Friday against the Rangers. He is 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA in four career starts against the Rangers, but the only loss came this season, when he gave up four runs on seven hits in seven innings.

RHP Ricky Nolasco gave up six runs and 11 hits in six innings to get the loss Thursday against the Angels. “His stuff is not overpowering right now,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “I think it all gets back to locating his fastball. When he can locate his fastball, he can use that a little bit more and everything seems to work out a little better. He has the breaking pitches, he can spin it. But it’s all about the fastball and locating it in and out and keeping them off his breaking balls.”

INF Eduardo Nunez went 0-for-3 Thursday in his first game on a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain. Nunez went on the disabled list last week due to a right hamstring strain.