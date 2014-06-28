RHP Yohan Pino was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Pino, who was sent down on Thursday, will start for Minnesota on Monday.

RF Oswaldo Arcia has been a tough out for Texas, though the Rangers and RHP Nick Tepesch contained him in Minnesota’s 5-4 loss on Friday. Arcia was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, though he entered 7-for-17 with three doubles and a home run in three games this season against the Rangers.

INF/OF Danny Santana on Friday was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a deep bone bruise. The Twins recalled RHP Yohan Pino from Triple-A Rochester. Pino, who was sent down on Thursday, will start for Minnesota on Monday.

RHP Kevin Correia (4-9) took the loss while giving up four runs on six hits in six innings of the Twins’ 5-4 defeat to Texas. Correia, who gave up two runs in each of the first and fifth innings, fell to 3-2 with a 3.07 ERA in six career appearances against the Rangers. “Kevin didn’t pitch badly,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He just had a couple of two-run innings. We’ve got to get some hits earlier in the game.”

1B Joe Mauer extended his hitting streak to eight games after going 1-for-3 in the Twins’ 5-4 loss to Texas on Friday night. Mauer is hitting .406 with five doubles and nine RBIs during the streak and raised his batting average from .254 to .271.

C Kurt Suzuki was 0-for-5, including grounding out to end the game with the tying run on third base, in the Twins’ 5-4 loss to Texas on Friday night. One of the top hitters in the American League, Suzuki was hitting .333 in his last games before Friday.