RF Oswaldo Arcia has hit safely in nine straight games against the Rangers after going 1-for-4 in a 5-0 loss to Texas on Saturday. He’s hitting .343 during that span with two home runs, five RBIs and six runs.

DH Joe Mauer increased his hitting streak to eight games after going 1-for-4 in a 5-0 loss to Texas on Saturday, improving his average from .254 to .271. In his last eight games, Mauer is hitting .389 with five doubles and nine RBIs.

RHP Phil Hughes suffered only his second loss on the road this season, giving up five runs on 11 hits, with one walk and six strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings of a 5-0 loss to Texas on Saturday. Hughes, who was 6-0 in nine previous day starts this season, is 7-3 with a 2.82 ERA since April 26. Hughes’ task Saturday was to out-pitch Texas ace Yu Darvish, who pitched eight shutout innings.

LF Chris Parmelee extended his hitting streak to eight games, tying his career high, with two hits in the Twins’ 5-0 loss to Texas on Saturday. He was the only Minnesota hitter with two hits, going 2-for-3. Parmelee is hitting .542 with two doubles and one home run during the streak.