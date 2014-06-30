RHP Kyle Gibson rebounded from a lackluster start and put together eight strong innings Sunday, giving up two runs on eight hits and striking out three with no walks in the Twins’ 3-2 victory over Texas. In winning for the third time in five starts, Gibson improved his record to 7-6 with a 3.77 ERA. He gave up 13 runs in June, including seven in a loss to the Angels last week that ended a 22-inning scoreless streak. “Gibby did exactly what we hoped he would. He was fantastic,” manager Ron Gardenhire said.

SS Jorge Polanco made his major league starting debut and drove in a run on a double in the Twins’ two-run third in Minnesota’s 3-2 victory over Texas on Sunday. In his second at-bat, he drove a ball to deep right-center field that was flagged down by Texas RF Alex Rios. The 20-year-old, who is expected to be sent back down to the minors this week after being called up Thursday, also handled every play that came his way defensively, including being part of three double-play combinations. “The kid played great at short,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He covered the field and made all the plays. He’s doing just fine. He has things to learn, but he’s doing just fine.”

1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Minnesota’s 3-2 victory over Texas on Sunday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Mauer, who has reached base safely in 16 of his past 18 games, is 5-for-13 with four RBIs against Texas RHP Colby Lewis.

CF Chris Parmelee, who made a rare start in center field, is now 15-for-33 during a career-best nine-game hitting streak after going 1-for-4 in Minnesota’s 3-2 victory over Texas on Sunday. He raised his average from .161 to .263 while hitting .455 in his last nine games. The lefty has hit better against left-handers (.296 vs. .250 against right-handers), though his single Sunday came off Texas RHP Colby Lewis.