RHP Yohan Pino took the loss Monday, his second straight defeat, allowing four runs over 5 2/3 innings pitched. Despite possessing a fastball that hovers in the high-80s, Pino has fanned 12 hitters in 15 2/3 innings of work through three starts.

INF Pedro Florimon was sent back to Triple-A Rochester when the Twins activated INFs Trevor Plouffe and Eduardo Nunez from the 15-day disabled list. In 76 at-bats this year with the Twins, Florimon is batting .092 with seven hits and one RBI. He was called up on June 15 when Plouffe was injured.

INF Jorge Polanco was sent down to Class A Fort Myers when the Twins activated INFs Trevor Plouffe and Eduardo Nunez from the 15-day disabled list Monday. Polanco made his major league starting debut Sunday and he drove in a run on a double in the Twins’ 3-2 victory over Texas. In four games with the Twins this year, he went 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

1B Joe Mauer singled in his third at-bat Monday, extending his hitting streak to a season-best 11 games. It is his longest hitting streak since last April 30-May 18, when he had a 15-game streak.

C Kurt Suzuki busted out of a mini-slump Monday by getting two hits. He’s hitting .467 over his last eight games at Target Field, and has at least one hit in each of those games. Suzuki went 0-for-17 on the Twins’ recent six-game road trip to Anaheim and Texas.

3B Trevor Plouffe was activated off the DL on Monday. He missed 14 games with a rib ailment. Plouffe has been a bit of a disappointment since a hot start. His batting average was at .304 at the end of April, but Plouffe has struggled since, seeing his average drop more than 60 points.

OF/1B Chris Parmelee continued his hot hitting, going 2-for-4 with a single and a double Monday, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games. He’s hitting .460 over that span with three doubles and a homer while raising his batting average from .164 to .273.

INF Eduardo Nunez was activated from the disabled list Monday after a four-game rehab assignment spent with Double-A New Britain. He had missed the last 14 games because of a hamstring injury suffered in a game at Detroit on June 14. He went 2-for-4 Monday in his return with an RBI double in the fifth inning. The run was Minnesota’s only one of the night in a 6-1 loss.