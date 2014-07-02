1B Joe Mauer was hurt Tuesday as he chugged into second with a two-run double with one out in the fourth inning. Mauer, who remained in the game until the conclusion of the inning, initially appeared to tweak a back injury from earlier in the season. After being lifted at the start of the fifth inning, the Twins announced Mauer had a strained oblique and his status will be re-evaluated on Wednesday. Prior to getting hurt, Mauer extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

DH Kendrys Morales went 3-for-5 Tuesday, tying his season high in hits. He has four multi-hit efforts in 21 games since signing with the Twins June 8.

C Kurt Suzuki continued his remarkable run at Target Field Tuesday, going 2-for-3. He has a hit in nine straight games at home and is batting .485 over that span. Since the beginning of May, Suzuki is hitting .410 in 83 home at-bats.

3B Trevor Plouffe doubled Tuesday, setting a single-season career high with his 23rd two-base hit of the season, surpassing the 22 he had last season. Plouffe is fourth in the American League in doubles, despite missing 14 games due to injury.

RHP Ricky Nolasco won his fifth game of the season, pitching six innings of one-run ball. Despite having a team-worst 5.49 ERA, Nolasco lowered his home ERA to 3.30 this season. He is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his two home starts against the Royals.