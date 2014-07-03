OF/1B Chris Colabello was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take Joe Mauer’s spot on the 25-man roster. Colabello was one of the best stories in baseball in April, hitting .295 with a club-record 27 RBIs, but fell into a slump in early May, going hitless in 22 straight at-bats before being sent to Rochester.

RHP Kevin Correia lost for the 10th this season Wednesday despite pitching six innings of two-run ball. The 10 losses are two more than any other pitcher in the American League. While the loss numbers are ugly, Correia has pitched better of late. After posting a 7.33 ERA in April and a 4.72 mark in May, Correia kept his ERA at 3.41 in June and got off to a solid start in July.

1B Joe Mauer was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with a strained oblique. Mauer aggravated the injury Tuesday on a swing in the fourth inning. He remained in the game for the rest of the inning but was removed at the top of the fifth.

1B Chris Parmelee singled in the first inning, extending his career-best hitting streak to 12 games. Over that streak, Parmelee has raised his batting average from .174 to .287.