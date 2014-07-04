2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in his first two at-bats Thursday, snapping an 0-for-17 skid at the plate. The multi-hit game was his first since June 24, giving him 18 on the season -- second-best on the team.

C Kurt Suzuki went 1-for-4 Thursday with his 16th double of the season, third-most on the team. He has a hit in three straight games overall and 10 in a row at Target Field.

RHP Phil Hughes allowed seven runs over 6 1/3 innings Thursday, dropping to 8-5 this season. It was the third straight game where Hughes has allowed at least five earned runs and was his third loss in his last four starts. After going 3-0 with a 1.62 ERA in the month of May, Hughes took a step backward in June, going 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA in June. After seeing his season ERA bottom out at 3.09 following his June 17 start against Boston, Hughes’ mark has ballooned to 3.95.

1B Chris Parmelee doubled in the first inning, extending his hitting streak to a career-long 13 games. During the streak, Parmelee is hitting .440 with five doubles, one home run and three RBIs. Parmelee had only one hit Thursday, but still has a multi-hit game in five of his last seven outings.