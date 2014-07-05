RHP Kyle Gibson allowed six runs, five earned, in two innings Friday, the most runs he has allowed at Target Field this season. Gibson entered the game with the best home ERA in the American League (1.54) and the third-best in all of baseball. The two innings tied for the shortest outing of his big-league career. The first was June 24, 2013.

2B Brian Dozier led off the game with a home run, his 16th homer and fourth leadoff shot this season. Dozier has seven career leadoff home runs, taking sole possession of fifth on the Twins’ list for leadoff homers.

1B/DH Chris Colabello homered to lead off the second inning, his fifth home run of the season and first since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday. The hit snapped Colabello’s streak of 29 consecutive at-bats without a big-league hit, dating to early May.

1B Chris Parmelee went 0-for-4, striking out looking to end the game. The 0-fer snapped Parmelee’s career-long 13-game hitting streak.