DH Chris Colabello cut the Twins’ deficit to 9-4 with a 409-foot, two-run homer to left-center field on the first pitch he saw from Hiroki Kuroda in a 9-7 loss to the Yankees. It was Colabello’s sixth home run of the year. He now has a hit in all three games played since being recalled on July 2, batting .500 with two homers and four RBIs.

LHP Glen Perkins and C Kurt Suzuki were each selected as All-Star reserves on Sunday. Perkins is going for a second straight time. He was picked last year along with catcher-turned-first baseman Joe Mauer. In his ninth season with the Twins, Perkins has 20 saves, is 3-0 with a 3.22 ERA and has 48 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched this season. Perkins said he’s excited to represent the Twins and the state of Minnesota at the All-Star Game, which will be played at the Twins’ home of Target Field in Minneapolis.

3B Trevor Plouffe hit his 25th double of the season in a 9-7 loss to the Yankees on Sunday. He entered the game tied fourth in the American League in doubles. He also belted his sixth homer of the season. His three hits tied his season high.

SS Eduardo Nunez was added to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Yankees, his former team. Nunez, who hit No. 2 in the order, went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored and is hitting .310 with three home runs for the Twins on the year.