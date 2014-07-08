2B Brian Dozier gave the Twins hope with a leadoff single Monday night, but the Minnesota offense quickly went south from there. The Twins had just two hits over the first six innings, trailing 1-0. Dozier struck out twice in that span. He finished the game 1-for-4.

RHP Kevin Correia had one of his better performances of the season Monday night but ended up being a tough-luck loser in the 2-0 defeat to Seattle. Correia allowed just five hits over seven innings of work. Two of the hits were solo home runs. Minnesota has been shut out in each of Correia’s past two starts, losing 4-0 and 2-0 when he has allowed just four total runs.

1B Kendrys Morales got a healthy dose of boos in his return to Safeco Field on Monday night. The former Mariner went 1-for-3 before being lifted for a pinch runner in the seventh. Morales was a key contributor in Seattle last season but refused to sign an extension with the team. He signed with Minnesota shortly after the June amateur draft, at which time the Mariners could no longer receive any kind of compensation.

RHP Ricky Nolasco was to be sent back to Minnesota after meeting with manager Ron Gardenhire before Monday’s game at Seattle. Concerns about elbow soreness led to the decision to meet with a team doctor in Minnesota on Tuesday. Nolasco is 5-7 with a 5.90 ERA this season after giving up six runs in two innings of work in Sunday’s 9-7 loss to the Yankees. Nolasco’s next scheduled start would be Friday, but the Twins will wait until after Tuesday’s meeting to deem whether he’ll be available.

RHP Phil Hughes has had such a rough stretch recently that his season ERA has risen nearly a full run over a span of three starts. Hughes has allowed at least five earned runs in each of his past three outings, including a season-high seven in his last start. He has allowed 17 earned runs over 19 innings of work over that span while seeing his season ERA go from 3.09 to 3.95. Hughes is scheduled to start Tuesday night’s game at Seattle.

CF Sam Fuld almost made the play of the night Monday, and he paid for it. Fuld tracked down a towering fly ball off the bat of Seattle’s Michael Saunders in right-center field and went over the wall in an attempt to catch it on a dead run. Fuld appeared at first to have made the play before collapsing to the warning track in obvious pain. The ball actually grazed off the web of his mitt, resulting in a home run, and Fuld stayed down for several seconds before getting up under his own power. He finished the game but might not be available for Tuesday’s game. “He was pretty sore,” manager Ron Gardenhire said, “and it’s just one of those things we’re going to have to see how he comes in (Tuesday).”