RHP Kyle Gibson is coming off one of his worst starts of the season, having allowed six earned runs in two innings of work Friday. It marked the second time in three starts, and the third time in less than two months, that Gibson has failed to get an out in the third inning. He is scheduled to start Wednesday at Seattle.

2B Brian Dozier was named to his first Home Run Derby on Tuesday. Dozier leads the Twins with 16 home runs. He went 0-for-3 with an RBI on a sacrifice fly in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Seattle.

UT Chris Herrmann is back with the Twins after being recalled Tuesday, but his stay might be a short one. Herrmann took the roster spot of RHP Ricky Nolasco, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Nolasco will miss his scheduled start on Friday and his replacement could come from Triple-A, which might mean Herrmann’s stay in the big leagues might not last long. He is a versatile player who could fill in at catcher, outfield or first base.

DH Kendrys Morales went 2-for-4 in his second game against the team for which he played the 2013 season with on Tuesday night. He had a double and a single against Seattle and is now 3-for-7 in two games against his former teammates.

RHP Ricky Nolasco was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right elbow. Nolasco had been battling elbow soreness since spring training, and his 5-7 record and 5.90 ERA served as evidence that something was not right.

RHP Phil Hughes bounced back from two rough outings by throwing 7 1/3 scoreless innings at Seattle on Tuesday night. He scattered eight hits and did not allow a run for the fourth time this season. In all four starts, Hughes has pitched at least seven innings.

CF Sam Fuld was back in the lineup Tuesday after injuring his hip and back on Monday. Fuld crashed into the wall hard in the seventh inning but stayed in the game. Afterward, manager Ron Gardenhire said there was a chance Fuld might not be available for Tuesday’s game. If there was any question about his health, Fuld answered it with hits in each of his first three at-bats Tuesday, including a solo home run in the fifth inning -- a shot that barely cleared the wall near where he was injured a day earlier. Afterward, Fuld was wearing an ice pack around his right hip. “I can’t say I‘m not in pain, necessarily,” he said, “but knowing it’s just a bruise, I knew it was something I’ve got to play through.”