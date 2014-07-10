RHP Yohan Pino is scheduled to make his fifth career start on Thursday night, and he comes in on a good note. His last time out, Pino gave up just three hits and one earned run over six innings of work but had to settle for a no-decision in a 2-1 win over the Yankees. Pino is scheduled to start at Seattle on Thursday.

RHP Kyle Gibson bounced back from a rough start the last time out to throw six scoreless innings Wednesday night, earning the win in an 8-1 victory over Seattle. Gibson scattered seven hits while striking out three. It marked the fourth time in eight starts during the months of June and July that Gibson has not given up a single run.

2B Brian Dozier doubled in each of his first two at-bats Wednesday, providing the spark the Minnesota offense has been in need of. He went 2-for-5 and scored twice. He also made two of the better plays of the night, with a diving stop of a sharply-hit grounder in shallow right field to prevent a Seattle run in the seventh and a diving stab to rob the Mariners’ Brad Miller of a hit in the eighth.

LHP Kris Johnson is expected to be called up from Triple-A Rochester to make Friday’s start at Colorado. In his only start with the Twins this season, Johnson pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just four hits in a May 1 game against the Dodgers -- but he walked six batters along the way and used 106 pitches into the fifth inning. Minnesota is hoping for a lot more control if Johnson steps on the mound Friday.

DH Kendrys Morales didn’t leave the Mariners on good terms when he refused to sign an extension with the team, and he has continued to frustrate the Seattle fans during the current road trip. Morales went 1-for-4 while driving in three runs in Wednesday night’s 8-1 win, and he has now gone 4-for-11 during the current series against his former team.