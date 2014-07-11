RHP Yohan Pino was sent back to Triple-A Rochester after earning his first career win Thursday night at Seattle. He allowed one run on seven hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out four. Pino was demoted to clear a roster spot for scheduled Friday’s starter. LHP Kris Johnson. “Pino was fabulous. We got to present him with the game ball, which was really cool for us,” manager Ron Gardenhire said.

LHP Kris Johnson will be called up from Triple-A Rochester to make Friday’s start at Colorado, replacing injured RHP Ricky Nolasco. In his only start with the Twins this season, Johnson pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings while walking six batters and allowing four hits against the Dodgers on May 1. Johnson, 29, is 8-4 with a 2.75 ERA in 16 starts for Rochester.

DH Kendrys Morales capped off a strong four-game series with another big hit, drilling a two-out double in the fifth to score two runs and put the Twins ahead of the Mariners 4-1. In the four-game series, Morales went 5-for-15 with three doubles and five RBIs.

C Kurt Suzuki batted second Thursday, one day after making his debut in the No. 3 hole. The Twins’ leading hitter went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the series finale at Seattle to push his season batting average to .307.

1B Chris Parmelee had two hits for the Twins on Thursday night. Both came against right-handers, his weak side for most of the season. He is batting .240 vs. right-handers, .333 vs. left-handers.