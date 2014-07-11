FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 12, 2014 / 4:01 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Yohan Pino was sent back to Triple-A Rochester after earning his first career win Thursday night at Seattle. He allowed one run on seven hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out four. Pino was demoted to clear a roster spot for scheduled Friday’s starter. LHP Kris Johnson. “Pino was fabulous. We got to present him with the game ball, which was really cool for us,” manager Ron Gardenhire said.

LHP Kris Johnson will be called up from Triple-A Rochester to make Friday’s start at Colorado, replacing injured RHP Ricky Nolasco. In his only start with the Twins this season, Johnson pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings while walking six batters and allowing four hits against the Dodgers on May 1. Johnson, 29, is 8-4 with a 2.75 ERA in 16 starts for Rochester.

DH Kendrys Morales capped off a strong four-game series with another big hit, drilling a two-out double in the fifth to score two runs and put the Twins ahead of the Mariners 4-1. In the four-game series, Morales went 5-for-15 with three doubles and five RBIs.

C Kurt Suzuki batted second Thursday, one day after making his debut in the No. 3 hole. The Twins’ leading hitter went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the series finale at Seattle to push his season batting average to .307.

1B Chris Parmelee had two hits for the Twins on Thursday night. Both came against right-handers, his weak side for most of the season. He is batting .240 vs. right-handers, .333 vs. left-handers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.