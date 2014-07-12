LHP Kris Johnson was activated to make his start Friday. After Thursday’s game at Seattle and his start that night, the Twins optioned RHP Yohan Pino to Triple-A Rochester. Johnson made his Twins debut on May 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits and six walks with five strikeouts and throwing 106 pitches, 59 strikes. At Rochester, Johnson is 8-4 with a 2.75 ERA. Johnson made his major league debut Aug. 18, 2013 for Pittsburgh and his only start on Sept. 1. In four games, one start, for the Pirates last season, Johnson, 29, went 0-2 with a 6.10 ERA.

SS Danny Santana (left knee deep bone bruise) flew from Minneapolis to Fort Myers, Fla., where he will work out few days with the Twins team there in the Rookie Level Gulf Coast League before beginning a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Myers. Santana last played for the Twins on June 25 and could be activated next Friday when the Twins resume play after the All-Star break.

LF Josh Willingham was not in the lineup due to the Twins’ late arrival in Denver after their Thursday night game at Seattle. “We got in at 4 o’clock in the morning. He’s 80 years old,” manager Ron Gardenhire joked. “No, 35 years old. I would have done it with (catcher Kurt) Suzuki, too. But I need a little offense in there, and Suzuki’s swinging really well. Suzuki will get a day tomorrow.”

CF Sam Fuld went 1-for-3 with an intentional walk. Since June 21, Fuld is 21-for-60 (.350) with two doubles, one homer, seven RBIs, 10 walks and six stolen bases. Overall this season, Fuld is hitting .261 in 48 games with two homers, 15 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

RHP Samuel Deduno, who began his career in the Rockies organization, pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Deduno had made four appearances for the Rockies, including two at Coors Field, late in the 2010 season. After that season, Deduno was claimed off waivers by San Diego, and after the 2011 season, he signed a minor league contract with the Twins. This season, Deduno, who has found a niche in middle relief pitching multiple innings, is 2-5 with a 4.43 ERA in 19 games, eight starts. In those eight consecutive starts from May 6-June 14, Deduno went 2-4 with a 6.52 ERA.