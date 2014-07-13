SS Eduardo Escobar hit his third homer, matching his career high set last year. His 27 extra-base hits are second on the team behind Trevor Plouffe (33) and Brian Dozier (30). Among American League players with 275 or fewer plate appearances, Escobar’s 27 extra-base hits are second only to J.D. Martinez (30).

RHP Kevin Correia allowed one run in six innings and won for the first time since June 16 at Boston. He had lost three straight starts, and the Twins had been shutout in his two previous games. But Correia pitched at least six innings for the seventh straight start _ he has gone that far in 38 of his 50 starts with the Twins _ and lowered his ERA during this seven-start stretch to 2.30 (43 innings, 11 earned runs) despite a 3-4 record. Correia improved his record at Coors Field, where he made his major league debut in a relief outing with San Francisco on July 10, 2003, to 3-3 with a 3.35 ERA (48 1/3 innings, 18 earned runs) in 16 games, six starts. Corriea also doubled home a run in the fourth. It was his first hit since Aug. 14, 2012, with Pittsburgh, his first double since July 17, 2011, with Pittsburgh and the first double by a Twins pitcher since Scott Baker’s on May 21, 2011, at Arizona. Correia’s RBI was his first since July 28, 2011, with Pittsburgh at Atlanta.

LF Josh Willingham batted sixth for the first time this season. His other starts this season have come batting third (five times), fourth (27) and fifth (11). Willingham entered Saturday hitting .209 with eight homers and 25 RBI in 148 at-bats, including two hits in his past 30 at-bats with one home run, two RBI and 13 strikeouts. Manager Ron Gardenhire said he didn’t want RF Oswald Arcia and CF Sam Fuld to bat back-to-back near the bottom of the order, so he batted Arcia fifth and Fuld seventh with Willingham between them. “Just trying to get him going,” Gardenhire said. “This is a good (hitters) ballpark. He puts one good swing out there, maybe he gets some confidence built.” Willingham went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk.

CF Sam Fuld went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk and scored once. He has reached base 13 times in his past 20 plate appearances and has hit safely in 11 of his past 12 games, going 16-for-38 (.421). Manager Ron Gardenhire said, “He’s got that short swing, and playing center field for us, he’s been fantastic. He moves really well, (gets) great jumps in the outfield. We’re still working on some of his relay throws. Sometimes he has a few grenades coming out of his hand that aren’t near anybody, but we’re working on that part of it.”