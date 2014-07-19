2B Brian Dozier singled in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to six games. He scored on Plouffe’s home run, giving him 70 runs scored this season, most in the American League and second in the majors behind Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki. During his six-game hitting streak, Dozier is slashing at a .357 clip with four doubles, two homers and five RBIs.

OF Chris Herrmann was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room for CF/SS Danny Santana on the active roster. Herrmann has batted .143 in 42 at-bats for the Twins this year.

SS/CF Danny Santana returned from the 15-day disabled list Friday after missing 17 games because of a bruised bone in his left knee. Santana went 1-for-5 in the leadoff spot and played center field and is slashing at a .324 clip with two homers and 16 RBIs this season. He is hitting .299 in 23 games as the Twins leadoff hitter this season.

1B/DH Kendrys Morales singled in his first at-bat, extending his hitting streak to eight games, a season high. He is hitting .273 over that span with five doubles and seven RBIs.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-4, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning, his seventh home run of the year. For Plouffe, the homer was the 32nd of his career at Target Field, the most by any player in the park’s history (2010). Eight of Plouffe’s last 15 hits have gone for extra bases (five doubles, one triple and two home runs).