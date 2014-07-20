1B/DH Kendrys Morales singled in the fourth inning Saturday against the Rays, extending his season-best hitting streak to nine games. The streak is tied for the third longest of his career, with his last nine-game streak coming in June-July 2012.

3B Trevor Plouffe doubled in the first inning Saturday against the Rays, his 28th of the season, to extend his career high. He entered the day tied for fourth in the American League in two-base hits. Nine of his last 15 hits overall have gone for extra bases.

RHP Phil Hughes dropped to 4-6 lifetime against the Rays with a 4.83 ERA in 18 games and 11 starts. Hughes, who issued a walk Saturday to Rays 2B Logan Forsythe in the seventh inning, snapped a streak of 79 plate appearances without issuing a free pass.

RF Chris Parmelee went 1-for-4 Saturday against the Rays with a single in the fifth inning. Parmelee, a left-handed hitter, is now batting .341 against southpaw pitchers this season.