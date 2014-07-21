RHP Kevin Correia took the loss (5-12), allowing seven hits and four earned runs in four innings of work Sunday. His 12 losses are the most in the majors and two more than any other pitcher in the American League. “I felt like I was making the pitches I wanted, I just could never get a real feel or a flow for how the game was going,” Correia said. “They were able to take advantage. I think their approach just kind of threw me a little bit.” Despite the high number of losses, the rough outing was only the second in his last eight that has not qualified as a quality start.

1B Joe Mauer took dry swings in the cage before the game July 20. It’s considered another positive step in Mauer’s recovery from a stained oblique that has kept him out of the lineup since July 1. The activity Sunday was the second straight day of baseball activities for Mauer, who could re-join the Twins lineup sometime this week if he continues to progress.

1B Kendrys Morales went 2-for-4 with a double in the fourth inning, extending his season-long hitting streak to 10 games. Morales is hitting .300 during the streak with six doubles and seven RBIs. The 10-game streak is the third-longest of his career and the lengthiest since a 20-game streak in June and July of 2009.

RHP Samuel Deduno pitched three innings in relief of Kevin Correia on Sunday, the seventh time this season Deduno has pitched at least three innings out of the bullpen. He entered the game with a scoreless innings streak of 12 2/3 innings, sixth-longest in the American League. The streak was snapped at 14 1/3 innings.