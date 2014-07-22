RHP Yohan Pino was recalled from Triple-A Rochester following the game Monday, and he is the projected starter for Tuesday’s game against the Indians. Pino has started five games this season for Minnesota, going 1-2 with a 4.39 ERA.

LHP Kris Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Monday’s game as the Twins recalled Yohan Pino to start Tuesday against the Indians. Johnson was in line to earn his first major league win Monday, having allowed two runs over five innings, but a late run against the Twins bullpen spoiled the opportunity. “It always creeps in your mind, but it’s the end results,” Johnson said. “It’s the Twins got a victory that counts. Maybe it’ll come later, maybe not. You never know. It’s the Twins’ victory that counts most.”

1B Joe Mauer continued to progress in his rehab of a strained oblique, taking grounders and throwing before Monday’s game. Mauer landed on the 15-day disabled list July 2.

LF Josh Willingham drove in the go-ahead run with a solo home run in the eighth inning, his ninth homer of the season. He went 2-for-3 on the night, and the home run was his first since July 5. The go-ahead RBI was his 10th of the season, tied for the team lead. “(With the count) 3-2, I‘m just looking to get on base somehow,” he said of the decisive at-bat against Cleveland RHP Bryan Shaw. “Really, you’re just battling. I wasn’t looking for a slider, just for something out over the plate. I recognized it and got the barrel on it.”

1B Kendrys Morales singled in his first at-bat, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. The streak is the third longest of his career and the lengthiest since a 20-game run in June and July 2009.