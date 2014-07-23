RHP Yohan Pino was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in time to start Tuesday. He gave up four runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings and fell to 1-3. He struck out five and walked none. The team optioned Monday’s starter, LHP Kris Johnson, back to Rochester.

RHP Kyle Gibson is suffering from lower back stiffness and will miss his start Wednesday. RHP Anthony Swarzak (1-0, 4.34) will move from the bullpen to the rotation to replace Gibson.

1B Joe Mauer hit off a tee Tuesday, another step in his recovery from a strained oblique. Mauer has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 2 and general manager Terry Ryan said there isn’t a timetable for his return.

1B Kendrys Morales went 1-for-4 Tuesday, extending his season-high hitting streak to 12 games. The streak is tied for the second-longest of his career and is the longest since a 20-game streak in 2009.

