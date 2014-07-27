RHP Ryan Pressly pitched three shutout innings out of the bullpen Saturday, allowing only one hit. Since being recalled from Rochester on Thursday, Pressly has pitched five shutout innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out one.

LHP Logan Darnell was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in time to make his first career start. Darnell made his debut in the big leagues in a relief appearance against Cleveland May 6, pitching three shutout innings.

SS Jorge Polanco was sent to Double-A New Britain to make room for LHP Logan Darnell. Polanco was 0-for-1 with a strikeout in his lone plate appearance since his latest recall on Thursday.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-4 and has hits in three straight games, eight of nine and 10 of 12. He has hits in five straight games against the White Sox and recorded his 19th multi-hit game of the season Saturday.