RHP Yohan Pino will start Saturday for the Twins in the second of a three-game series this weekend against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Pino, who made his major league debut June 19 against Chicago, will be making his third career start against the White Sox. He didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start against them, July 27, going six innings and allowing two runs on four hits and a walk.

2B Brian Dozier “talked his way” into the starting lineup for the Twins on Friday night to start a three-game weekend series at the Chicago White Sox. Dozier, who jammed his left thumb July 30, missed a game July 31. Missing a second straight game wasn’t an option for Dozier, who went 3-for-4 and scored three runs in the 10-8 loss. “He talked his way in, wants to play, says he’s good to go,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Just a little swelling (in the thumb), a little jam, is what (the medical staff) told me. He’s got a little wrap on it.”

1B Kennys Vargas made his major league debut Friday night against the Chicago White Sox on his 24th birthday. Vargas, who started at first base, went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in the Twins’ 10-8 loss at U.S. Cellular Field. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound rookie is a switch hitter, which is part of the reason manager Ron Gardenhire gave him the nod despite Chicago starting ace LHP Chris Sale.

1B Joe Mauer is nearing the start of an injury-rehab stint for the Twins. Manager Ron Gardenhire said Friday in Chicago that Mauer would likely begin his rehab stint next week, which should be telling about how much longer he’ll have to stay on the 15-day disabled list. Mauer went on the DL July 2 with a right oblique strain and has been taking swings off a tee. He also had an indoor batting practice session July 30.

RHP Ricky Nolasco is nearing the start of an injury-rehab stint in the minor leagues, according to Twins manager Ron Gardenhire on Friday. Nolasco, who went on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right elbow, retroactive to July 7, might begin his rehab assignment sometime next week. He and 1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) are expected to start their rehab stints around the same time. “They’re feeling good and doing everything we’ve thrown at ‘em so far,” Gardenhire said. “The final test will be getting in games and taking live swings with adrenaline flowing and all those things, and fortunately that will happen this next week. We’ll see where they’re both at.”