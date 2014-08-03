RHP Yohan Pino continues to make a good impression on manager Ron Gardenhire. The rookie didn’t factor into the decision in Minnesota’s 8-6 win against the Chicago White Sox, but he allowed two runs through six innings before giving up two more in the seventh, when he departed after one out. He struck out five, walked two and allowed seven hits. “He’s got the mix of pitches and he knows how to add and subtract (velocity) as good as anybody,” Gardenhire said. “It’s fun to watch against a team like that, really swinging in this ballpark. You’ve got to do well and he did a nice job.”

RHP Kyle Gibson will start the finale of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Gibson hasn’t faced the White Sox since last season. He took a no-decision, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing three runs. Gibson outpitched Kansas City No. 1 starter James Shields in his most recent start, getting the win after throwing seven scoreless innings.

RF Oswaldo Arcia came into Saturday hitting just .155 in 58 at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season. Manager Ron Gardenhire said he’d like to see him cut down his swing to start making more solid contact. That’s exactly what he did in a key spot, lining a double to the opposite field to provide the winning runs in the Twins’ 8-6 win.

DH Kennys Vargas looks a lot like former Twins 1B/DH David Ortiz, whom he counts as a mentor and friend. His batting stance even resembles Boston’s “Big Papi,” and his 6-foot-5, 275-pound frame casts a similar shadow. The rookie picked up his first major-league hit and RBIs in a 10-8 loss Friday at the Chicago White Sox and was back in the lineup Saturday as the Twins’ designated hitter. Vargas went 2-for-4 and scored a run in Minnesota’s 8-6 win. “He’s a big, strong kid and I think that’s an awful big compliment to start comparing him to a guy like (Ortiz),” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “I think he probably idolized David and still does. That’s not a bad guy to think about when you’re trying to figure out somebody you can emulate.”

C Kurt Suzuki went 1-for-4 and scored in the Twins’ 8-6 win Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. Coming into the game, Suzuki was hitting .447 with five doubles and 10 RBIs in 10 games against Chicago. “He never tries to do too much,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He doesn’t leave his element and try to go deep. He doesn’t do all those things. He stays within himself and that’s pretty much what he’s done for us all year.”