2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a walk, extending his hitting streak to six games. Four of the six games during the streak have been multi-hit efforts and Tuesday was his second two-double game of the season.

1B Kennys Vargas hit his first big-league home run with two outs in the sixth inning, a three-run bomb that gave Minnesota the lead. He became the eighth Twin in team history to hit his first career home run in his home debut.

1B Joe Mauer began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. Mauer, out since July 2 with an oblique strain, went 1-for-3 and scored a run.

LHP Glen Perkins allowed two singles in the ninth inning, but closed the door for his 28th save this season. It marked his ninth straight save in Interleague play and his third save against San Diego in as many games this season.

RHP Ricky Nolasco began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. Nolasco, sidelined a month due to a sore right elbow, threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

RHP Phil Hughes allowed one run on seven hits and a walk in six innings of work Tuesday, getting his first win since July 13 at Colorado. His nine strikeouts also tied a season-best. “I was able to locate my pitches the best I have in quite a while,” Hughes said. “I felt like I was able to make some pitches. Except for the home run which I left over the plate, I was able to put the ball where I wanted to.”

OF Jordan Schafer went 1-for-2 in his Twins debut and stole a base, his 16th of the season. He was claimed off waivers from Atlanta on Sunday.