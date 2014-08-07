2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-5, extending his hitting streak to seven games with a single. He is hitting .429 with two doubles and two RBIs while also drawing seven walks and scoring six runs during the streak.

1B/DH Kennys Vargas went 1-for-4 with a single Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to five games. He has at least one hit in all five of his games as a major-leaguer, and his first homer Tuesday was a game-decider.

RHP Kevin Correia made a quality start, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings Wednesday against the Padres. It was his second consecutive quality outing and his third in his last five starts.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-4 with his eighth homer of the season and first since July 18. His three RBIs tied a season high last accomplished on April 2. He is four RBIs shy of his career high of 55, set in 2012.