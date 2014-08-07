FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
August 8, 2014 / 5:17 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-5, extending his hitting streak to seven games with a single. He is hitting .429 with two doubles and two RBIs while also drawing seven walks and scoring six runs during the streak.

1B/DH Kennys Vargas went 1-for-4 with a single Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to five games. He has at least one hit in all five of his games as a major-leaguer, and his first homer Tuesday was a game-decider.

RHP Kevin Correia made a quality start, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings Wednesday against the Padres. It was his second consecutive quality outing and his third in his last five starts.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-4 with his eighth homer of the season and first since July 18. His three RBIs tied a season high last accomplished on April 2. He is four RBIs shy of his career high of 55, set in 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.