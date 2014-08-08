RHP Yohan Pino, a 30-year-old rookie, gave up three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings in his ninth career start Thursday night in a 3-0 loss to Oakland. Pino (1-4) struck out two and walked one. “They were aggressive,” Pino said of the A‘s. “I was trying to throw the first pitch for strikes and they were swinging at it. I missed a couple of pitches in one inning. I feel I can do better.” Pino gave up a two-run homer to A’s 1B Stephen Vogt in the third inning. He gave up back-to-back doubles to A’s LF Brandon Moss and C Derek Norris in the fourth.

2B Brian Dozier went 0-for-3, snapping his 10-game road hitting streak Thursday night in a 3-0 loss to Oakland. Dozier, however, nearly hit a three-run homer off A’s LHP Jon Lester in the top of the sixth inning before walking to load the bases. He hit a towering fly down the left-field line that barely went foul. “Off the bat I thought it was pretty much a home run,” Dozier said. “I didn’t think it would get anywhere near the foul pole. Even when it landed I still thought it was fair. I guess the wind took it straight left. You go from a very high to a very low in a short time.”

CF Danny Santana went 0-for-4 Thursday night in a 3-0 loss to Oakland and is hitless in his past 11 at-bats. Santana is batting .214 with five home runs and 27 RBIs.

1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) had an off day Thursday during his rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids. He went 1-for-6 in his first two games.

C Kurt Suzuki went 1-for-3 Thursday night in a 3-0 loss to Oakland, leading off the sixth inning with a single that broke up LHP Jon Lester’s perfect game. Suzuki, who played 718 games for the A‘s, played his first game at the O.co Coliseum against Oakland. Suzuki is batting .307 with two home runs and 46 RBIs.