RHP Kyle Gibson (10-9) gave up six runs and five hits in five innings, striking out three and walking a season-high five in a 6-5 loss Friday night to Oakland. Gibson blanked the A’s for four innings before giving up four runs in the fifth, three of those on DH Coco Crisp’s three-run triple. With no outs and two runners on in the sixth, Gibson gave way to RHP Anthony Swarzak, who gave up Sogard’s two-run double. “It was pretty frustrating to have the fifth inning go as it did, and the sixth for that matter,” Gibson said. “They were aggressive in the beginning and then they got patient on me and I couldn’t make the adjustment. My fastball wasn’t as sharp as it has been but that’s not why I walked guys. It’s embarrassing to pitch five innings and walk that many. I gave up four runs on two hits. That’s embarrassing.”

RHP Trevor May will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday and make his major-league debut, starting against the A‘s. May, who joined the Twins on Friday in Oakland, went 8-6 with a 2.93 ERA in 17 starts for Rochester. He struck out 91 and walked 37 in 95 1/3 innings.

1B Chris Colabello was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Friday night’s game, opening a roster spot for RHP Trevor May, who will be recalled from Rochester and start against the A’s on Saturday. Colabello is batting .229 with six home runs and 39 RBIs in 59 games with the Twins.

DH Kennys Vargas went 2-for-4 Friday night in a 6-5 loss to Oakland. He broke up A’s LHP Scott Kazmir’s perfect game with a leadoff single in the fifth inning.

1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) played his third rehab game Friday night for Class A Cedar Rapids, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and scoring a run. Mauer, who had an off day Thursday, went 1-for-6 in his first two rehab games.