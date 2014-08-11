2B Brian Dozier hit his 20th home run of the season Sunday against Oakland, an ongoing career high. With one out in the first inning, Dozier lined RHP Jason Hammel’s first-pitch fastball over the left field fence.

OF Oswaldo Arcia was out of the lineup for the second straight game Sunday against Oakland with a sore lower back. He was hurt Friday night against the A’s during an at-bat while taking a swing. “It’s not any better,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said before Sunday’s game. Arcia could be a candidate for the disabled list Monday when the Twins are expected to activate 1B Joe Mauer from the DL.

1B Joe Mauer, suffering from a right oblique strain, hit .400 in four rehab games for Class A Cedar Rapids. He is expected to rejoin the Twins on Monday when they open a three-game series at Houston. Mauer is batting .271 with 17 doubles, two home runs and 28 RBIs in 76 games with the Twins. Mauer went 2-for-4 Saturday night for Cedar Rapids in his final rehab game. He hit .400 in four total games for Cedar Rapids.

LF/DH Josh Willingham hit his 12th home run of the season Sunday, a two-run blast in the eighth inning of Minnesota’s 6-1 victory against Oakland. Willingham, a former Athletic, extended the Twins’ lead to 4-1, and they went on to snap Oakland’s 12-game winning streak against them. “It just feels good to win,” said Willingham, who hit 29 homers for the A’s in 2011. “We needed this game badly. Losing the first three, we needed to get this one bad. They’ve had their way with us. We haven’t played very well against them. If we would have come in here and lost today then that would have been a very big disappointment. We needed to get this win.” Willingham is batting .339 with eight home runs and 19 RBIs for his career against the A‘s.

C Kurt Suzuki went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a tie-breaking double in the eighth inning Sunday in a 6-1 victory against Oakland, his former team. Suzuki’s double off A’s RHP Luke Gregerson gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead. “He’s been doing that for us all year,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We always say he’s a clutch hitter, and there was none bigger than that. Just missed hitting a home run.”

Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe was out of the lineup Sunday after fouling a ball off his left ankle in the first inning off Saturday night’s game against Oakland. X-rays were negative, and he’s day-to-day. “He’s really sore,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. Plouffe could be a candidate for the disabled list Monday when the Twins are expected to activate 1B Joe Mauer from the DL.

RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) made his second rehab start Sunday for Class A Cedar Rapids, allowing three runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings while striking out six and walking none. In his first rehab start, Nolasco pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out two and walking one.

RHP Phil Hughes (12-8) allowed just one run on four hits Sunday in a 6-1 victory against Oakland, winning his second straight start. He struck out seven and walked one. He left the game in large part because of a torn fingernail on his right index finger that worsened to the point that he couldn’t throw his curve. Hughes said he expects to be able to make his next start.