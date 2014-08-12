LHP Tommy Milone did not receive a decision in his Twins debut, working six innings while allowing two runs on eight hits (including two solo home runs) and three walks with five strikeouts. Milone was acquired via trade from the Oakland Athletics on July 31. He made one start with Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 5, allowing one run on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over seven innings at Louisville.

RHP Jason Adam was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LF Josh Willingham. In 27 games (18 starts) with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha, Adam went 5-9 with a 4.67 ERA. Adam was ranked by Baseball America as the Royals’ ninth-best prospect. He was a fifth-round selection by Kansas City in 2010 draft.

1B Joe Mauer was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and finished 2-for-4 with a walk and the game-winning RBI in the ninth inning off Astros RHP Josh Fields. Mauer extended his hitting streak to 13 games despite having missed 34 games with a strained right oblique that landed him on the DL on July 2.