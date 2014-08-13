RHP Yohan Pino allowed a season-high seven earned runs on seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings on Tuesday night. Pino had allowed a total of seven runs in his two previous starts combined, and three home runs combined over his prior four appearances. The Astros struck for three homers against Pino, including two by DH Chris Carter.

RF Oswaldo Arcia recorded his first career multihome run game, belting his ninth this season off Astros RHP Collin McHugh in the second inning and his 10th off Astros RHP Mike Foltynewicz with one on in the ninth. Arcia finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, producing the Twins’ second multihomer game this season. Brian Dozier accomplished the feat on July 13 at Colorado.

1B Joe Mauer extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a first-inning single to right field in Tuesday’s loss. This marks his longest hitting streak since April 30 through May 18, 2013, when he hit safely in 15 consecutive games. His streak is the longest by a Minnesota player this season and is the longest active hitting streak in the American League.

RHP Ricky Nolasco is slated for reinstatement from the 15-day disabled list and should start on Friday against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field. Nolasco was placed on the DL with right elbow soreness on July 8 (retro to July 7). He made his second of two rehab starts on Sunday for Single A Cedar Rapids, allowing three runs on eight hits with no walks over 5 2/3 innings. Nolasco will be on a pitch count of 80-85 pitches on Friday.