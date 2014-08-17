1B Joe Mauer saw his 16-game hit streak end Saturday. The 16 games tied a career high. He was intentionally walked in the seventh inning, the 110th time in his career he was issued a free pass, tying Kent Hrbek for third on the Twins’ all-time list.

C Kurt Suzuki went 2-for-3 with a homer, his second multi-hit game in as many nights. It was Suzuki’s 30th multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Phil Hughes won his third straight decision Saturday, and his 13th game of the season. Hughes has 22 strikeouts and only two walks over 20 1/3 innings during his three-game win streak.

RHP Casey Fien entered in the eighth inning with two on and one out, but got out of the jam with a fly out and a strikeout, earning the hold. It was his 23rd of the year, which ranks second in the American League behind only the Royals’ Wade Davis.