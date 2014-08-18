RHP Yohan Pino was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday when the Twins activated RHP Ricky Nolasco from the disabled list. Pino went 1-5 with a 5.37 ERA in 10 starts for Minnesota. He allowed a season-high seven earned runs on seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings Tuesday at Houston.

LHP Tommy Milone lasted only 1 1/3 innings, the shortest start of his career, allowing seven runs -- six earned -- on four hits, two walks and a hit batter. Sunday’s game marked his 80th career start in the big leagues.

RF Oswaldo Arcia hit his 11th homer of the season in the eighth inning. He now has three home runs in his last five games and six RBIs over that same span. He is three homers shy of the 14 he hit as a rookie last season.

DH Kennys Vargas hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and had an RBI single in the first. For Vargas, it was his second career three-RBI game. He now has 15 RBIs in 15 career games in the majors.

1B Joe Mauer homered in the third inning Sunday, his second since coming off the disabled list on Monday. Mauer had only two homers in his previous 303 at-bats this season before going on the DL July 2.