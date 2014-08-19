RHP Trevor May pitched 4 2/3 innings in his Target Field debut Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks. All three runs, three hits and three walks occurred in his final 2/3 of an inning before being removed with two outs in the fifth. “When things snowball, they happen kind of quickly,” Twins bench coach Terry Steinbach said. “He got to that fifth inning and the next thing you know, a couple walks, a couple hits, and all of a sudden you’re in trouble and before you blink, there’s three runs on the board.”

RF Oswaldo Arcia hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, his 12th of the season. For Arcia, it was his fourth homer in his last six games and the third time in his career he has homered on back-to-back nights.

1B/DH Kennys Vargas has displayed the stroke he did in the minors that made him one of the top power-hitting prospects in the Twins system. He has three home runs through his first 15 games -- certainly a small sample size, but one that would put him on pace for about 30 homers over the course of a full season.

1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-4 and has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games. Over that span, Mauer is hitting .347. He has reached base in 25 of his last 27 games overall.

3B Trevor Plouffe hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, his ninth of the season and first since Aug. 6. Plouffe’s 34 career homers at Target Field trail only Josh Willingham for the most in the history of the park (2010).

RHP Mike Pelfrey, sidelined since May 2, will not return to action this season, he told the Pioneer Press on Monday. Pelfrey initially landed on the disabled list due to a strained left groin, but he injured his pitching elbow while rehabbing and underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not be healed in time to pitch again this year.

RHP Anthony Swarzak returned to action Monday for the first time since spraining his right ankle Aug. 12. He threw 3 2/3 innings against the Royals, allowing two runs on four hits.