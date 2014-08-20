FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2014 / 3:42 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Kyle Gibson got a no-decision Tuesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed five runs. It was the eighth time this season Gibson failed to pitch into the sixth inning, and in those starts, he is 1-6 with a 12.68 ERA. In the 16 starts in which he lasted at least six innings, Gibson is 10-3 with a 1.88 ERA.

RF Oswaldo Arcia hit a three-run home run in the first inning, his 13th homer of the season. For Arcia, it was his third home run in as many games -- the second time in his career he has had such a streak. He has seven homers over his past 20 games, the third most in the American League in over that span.

1B Joe Mauer went 2-for-4 with a first-inning double that knocked in the first run of the game. He has now hit safely in 19 of his past 20 games, hitting .355 with nine doubles, two homers and 16 RBIs over that span. He is hitting .345 since returning from the 15-day disabled list Aug. 11.

RHP Mike Pelfrey is playing catch from 100 feet as he tries to return from surgery on his right elbow, but GM Terry Ryan confirmed that Pelfrey will not pitch again this season. Pelfrey went 0-3 with a 7.99 ERA in five starts this year, last appearing in a game May 1.

