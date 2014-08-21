2B Brian Dozier singled and stole a base in the first inning, his 20th steal this season. Combined with his 20 home runs, Dozier becomes the first Twin since 2004 (Torii Hunter) to have a 20/20 season and the sixth player (seventh time) to accomplish the feat with the Twins. He is the first player in the American League this season to reach the 20/20 plateau.

CF Danny Santana went 1-for-4 and is hitting .379 in nine games against the Indians this season. Santana is hitting .288, with four homers and 23 RBIs in 50 games from the leadoff spot this season.

1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-3 with an eighth-inning single and has hit safely in 20 of 21 games. He is hitting .354 with nine doubles and two homers over that span.

RHP Ricky Nolasco allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over 6 2/3 innings Wednesday, dropping to 5-9 this season. It was Nolasco’s third straight loss and second since returning from the 15-day disabled list. In those two starts, he has an ERA of 6.39 with nine strikeouts and two walks.