DH Kennys Vargas’ homer was his fourth in 19 games in the majors this season. He has 17 RBIs in that span. “He’s just trying to put the barrel on the ball,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “It’s not hit it this way or hit it that way, he’s a strong kid, I think when he’s up there hitting, his goal is to just put the barrel on it. Whether it’s to left field, right field or center, that’s what he does.”

SS Danny Santana went 2-for-4 and is now hitting .394 in 10 games against Cleveland this season. He is hitting .339 with four extra-base hits since Aug. 8. His .449 average in day games this season is the best in the majors.

3B Trevor Plouffe’s double was his 33rd of the season, moving him into a tie for eighth in all of baseball in that category. His 60 RBIs are seven more than any other Twin this season.

RHP Phil Hughes won his 14th game of the season Thursday, becoming the first Twins pitcher since 2010 to reach 14 wins in a season (Francisco Liriano, Carl Pavano). He has won each of his last four starts, and has a 1.32 ERA with 30 strikeouts and two walks over that span.