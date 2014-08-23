SS Eduardo Escobar went 5-for-6 at the plate Friday, finishing a double shy of the cycle. The five hits were a career best. He also knocked in two runs and scored three.

RF Oswaldo Arcia went 2-for-6 Friday, including an RBI double in the six-run second inning and a two-run homer in the eighth inning. The home run was his 14th of the season, which ties his total from his rookie season last year. He has 20 RBIs in the month of August.

CF Danny Santana went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs on Friday. He also walked once and scored two runs. It was the eighth time this season Santana, a rookie, has had at least three hits in a game, and the seventh time he has reached base at least four times in a game.

LF Jordan Schafer went 2-for-2 with three walks Friday, reaching base five times for only the second time in his career. Schafer stole a base, scored three times and added one RBI.