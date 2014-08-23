FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
August 23, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Eduardo Escobar went 5-for-6 at the plate Friday, finishing a double shy of the cycle. The five hits were a career best. He also knocked in two runs and scored three.

RF Oswaldo Arcia went 2-for-6 Friday, including an RBI double in the six-run second inning and a two-run homer in the eighth inning. The home run was his 14th of the season, which ties his total from his rookie season last year. He has 20 RBIs in the month of August.

CF Danny Santana went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs on Friday. He also walked once and scored two runs. It was the eighth time this season Santana, a rookie, has had at least three hits in a game, and the seventh time he has reached base at least four times in a game.

LF Jordan Schafer went 2-for-2 with three walks Friday, reaching base five times for only the second time in his career. Schafer stole a base, scored three times and added one RBI.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.