RHP Yohan Pino was the 26th man on the Twins roster Saturday and started game one. He lasted five innings, giving up one earned run and earning his second career major league victory.

RHP Trevor May lasted 5 1/3 innings in game two of the doubleheader, the longest start of his three in the big leagues. May took the loss, allowing five runs on 11 hits.

1B Kennys Vargas had five RBIs in game one Saturday, establishing a career high. His 22 RBIs through the first 21 games of his career is the most for any player since Albert Pujols in 2001. He knocked in another run in the second game, giving him 23 RBIs in 22 games.

C Kurt Suzuki did not play in game one of the doubleheader but singled in his first at-bat in game two. The base hit snapped a personal 0-for-18 streak at the plate.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 3-for-4 with two doubles in game two of the doubleheader Saturday, giving him 36 doubles this season. He tied Gary Gaetti for third on the team’s all-time list for single-season doubles by a third baseman, one behind Corey Koskie’s franchise record of 37, done in both 2001 and 2002.