DH Kenny Vargas singled in the fifth inning and is hitting .333 with 23 RBIs in 24 games. Only Victor Martinez and Chris Carter have more RBIs in the American League in August than Vargas.

CF Danny Santana singled in the fourth to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He leads all rookies with 37 hits in August.

1B Joe Mauer drove in the only Twins’ run, upping his RBI total to 99 in 145 games against the Royals. He is a career .331 hitter against the Royals. He is hitting .333 in his past 27 games.

LHP Glen Perkins gave up a two-run homer to LF Alex Gordon in the ninth for his fifth blown save. “He doesn’t give up very hits and not very many home runs at all,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “It happens. You’re facing a team that’s in first place. Their job is to try to win these big games. I don’t think any of us saw that one coming -- a bloop and a blast. They put a nice swing on it and ended up with a big walk off them.” It was only the second home run this season Perkins has yielded to a left-handed hitter.

RHP Phil Hughes will be aiming for his 15th victory Wednesday when he starts against the Royals. He has won his past four starts, including an Aug. 16 triumph over Kansas City, limiting them one run on seven hits in 7 1/3 innings, while striking out six. He is 8-3 with a 2.78 ERA in a dozen road starts.