LHP Tommy Milone, who starts the series finale Thursday, is 0-1 with an 8.49 ERA in three starts since the Twins obtained him in a July 31 with the Athletics. He has yielded 22 hits, including three home runs, in 11 2/3 innings with Minnesota.

CF Danny Santana went 0-for-4 to snap his season-high 10-game hitting streak. He hit .348 with two doubles, three triples, one home run, six RBIs and eight runs in the streak.

3B Trevor Plouffe doubled with two outs in the fifth inning, the first Twin to reach base. It was his 38th double, which ranks second in the American League. It is also the most doubles by a Twins third baseman. Corey Koskie stroked 37 two-baggers in 2001 and 2002.

RHP Casey Fien retired only one of the three batters he faced and allowed all three inherited runners to score. “Casey was overthrowing,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He was trying to throw it 100 miles per hour. A couple of big hits and there you have it.”

