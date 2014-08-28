FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
August 29, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Tommy Milone, who starts the series finale Thursday, is 0-1 with an 8.49 ERA in three starts since the Twins obtained him in a July 31 with the Athletics. He has yielded 22 hits, including three home runs, in 11 2/3 innings with Minnesota.

CF Danny Santana went 0-for-4 to snap his season-high 10-game hitting streak. He hit .348 with two doubles, three triples, one home run, six RBIs and eight runs in the streak.

3B Trevor Plouffe doubled with two outs in the fifth inning, the first Twin to reach base. It was his 38th double, which ranks second in the American League. It is also the most doubles by a Twins third baseman. Corey Koskie stroked 37 two-baggers in 2001 and 2002.

RHP Casey Fien retired only one of the three batters he faced and allowed all three inherited runners to score. “Casey was overthrowing,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He was trying to throw it 100 miles per hour. A couple of big hits and there you have it.”

RHP Casey Fien retired only one of the three batters he faced and allowed all three inherited runners to score. “Casey was overthrowing,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He was trying to throw it 100 miles per hour. A couple of big hits and there you have it.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.