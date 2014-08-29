RHP Trevor May will start the series opener at Baltimore. He is 0-3 with an 8.79 ERA in four games, three of them starts, since making his major league debut Aug. 9 at Oakland. He began the season 8-6 with a 2.93 ER in 19 starts with Triple-A Rochester.

1B Joe Mauer was not in the lineup for the first time since coming off the disabled list with a right oblique strain. “We know this thing (oblique) is not going to leave him until he totally quits swinging a baseball bat this winter,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “That has nothing to do with it. I just told him, ‘You’re out today.’ He just looked at me and he didn’t fight me, so that was good.” Mauer struck out twice Wednesday and was 1-for-8 in the first two games of the series. “You’ve got to do it for him,” Gardenhire said of resting Mauer. “He’s in the training room, getting treatment every day like everybody else. Because he missed so much time, you sit there and say, ‘Boy, we need him in there.’ But he’s going to have to have a break. He’s not as young as some of those other guys out there. He’s got two kids.” Mauer did draw a walk as a pinch hitter in the 10th and remained in the game to play first base.

C Kurt Suzuki batted third for only the third time this season and went 3-for-5 with two doubles. Suzuki has started 44 games hitting seventh and 28 batting sixth.

INF-OF Chris Parmelee made his 16th start at first base with Joe Mauer out of the lineup. Parmalee has started 38 games in the outfield, 28 of those in right.

LF Jordan Schafer drove in four runs, matching his career high. He also stroked three hits extending his hitting streak to eight games, which matches his career best. “That’s what we’re trying to find out about him,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We’re letting him play. He’s got a lot of speed. He did a good job scoring on the ball in the gap (Brian Dozier’s single in the fourth). We’re trying to figure out what he can do and how he can help the ball club.”