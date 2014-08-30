RHP Trevor May as making his fourth career start and fifth major league appearance overall. He struck out the side in the second and fourth innings and finished with eight strikeouts overall. But May hit two batters in the fourth, walked one with the bases loaded and gave up a grand slam to 1B Chris Davis and then a two-run shot to LF Delmon Young in the fifth. May allowed eight runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings -- after giving up nothing in the first three innings. “You know what? He was pretty much running through their lineup,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “A really, really good lineup over there. But, you know, it’s more than three innings, and he’ll have to figure it out.”

2B Brian Dozier stretched his hitting streak to eight games with a first-inning single. He’s now 11-for-29 during this run after going 1-for-4 in Friday night’s loss in Baltimore.

3B Trevor Plouffe hit the 10,000th home run in franchise history on Friday night. He hit a solo shot off Baltimore RHP Miguel Gonzalez in the top of the seventh inning. That was Plouffe’s 11th home run this season. “It would’ve been better in a victory, obviously, but for me it’s a cool thing,” Plouffe said. “I was at the right place at the right time. The one man largely responsible for most of those, Harmon Killebrew, he was a great man. He was great to me when he was around, and I think this is more like his thing than mine.”

LF Jordan Schafer continued his hot hitting with a single in the fifth inning. He’s now on a career-high nine-game hitting streak. Schafer did have a scary moment in the fifth, appearing to injure his right arm/shoulder while trying to catch LF Delmon Young’s two-run homer. Schafer got shaken up for a few minutes but stayed in the game.

RHP Samuel Deduno gave the Twins a good effort out of the bullpen. He gave up one run on one hit in 2 1/3 innings -- but struck out five batters doing so. That tied a season high for him.