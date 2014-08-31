RHP Kyle Gibson gave up one run on four hits in his five-inning effort as the starter. He struck out six with three walks but needed 96 pitches to get through that stretch. Gibson’s now 1-7 with a 10.85 ERA in games where he doesn’t pitch at least six innings but got a no-decision here. “It was a good game tonight,” Gibson said. “I think the one thing that stands out is both offenses worked the starting pitchers pretty hard. Both teams were patient and made us work hard.”

2B Brian Dozier stretched his hitting streak to nine games thanks to his seventh-inning single. That came off RHP Tommy Hunter, and Dozier later scored on the Mauer hit, which tied the game at 2-2. The Orioles then won it on 1B Chris Davis’ sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning.

DH Joe Mauer came up with a brief game-tying single off LHP Andrew Miller in the seventh inning. That knotted the game at two and brought in the first run off the Baltimore bullpen in 19 innings. Mauer snapped an 0-for-10 hitless streak with that hit.

3B Trevor Plouffe added to his hitting streak against Baltimore. He finished 2-for-4 in this game and has hit in six straight games versus the Orioles. Overall, Plouffe’s got a .329 average (24-for-73) with eight RBIs versus Baltimore.