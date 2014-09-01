LHP Aaron Thompson was promoted from Triple-A Rochester prior to the game with the Orioles on Sunday. Minnesota made the move after right-handed reliever Sam Deduno was claimed by the Astros off non-revocable waivers Saturday. Thompson was 1-0 with 1.35 ERA in 6 2/3 innings with the Twins earlier in the season. He made his debut Sunday against the Orioles throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings. “Adding another lefty to get lefties out is a good option,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Thompson is going to help.”

RHP Alex Meyer, one of the Twins’ top prospects, was removed from Saturday night’s game for Triple-A Rochester and was placed on the DL with shoulder inflammation. Meyer was 7-7 with a 3.52 ERA in 27 starts for the Red Wings. He also had 153 strikeouts and 64 walks.

2B Brian Dozier went 3-for-5 against the Orioles on Sunday, extending hitting streak 10 games and tying a career high. Dozier is batting .244 with 20 homers and 61 RBIs.

LHP Edgar Ibarra was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester to clear a spot on the Twins’ 40-man roster for LHP Aaron Thompson. Ibarra, 25, is a combined 7-1 with one save and a 4.13 ERA in 39 appearances for Rochester and Double-A New Britain this season.

1B Kennys Vargas got his third straight start with Joe Mauer serving as the DH. Vargas went 1-for-5 and played flawlessly in the field. He is batting .309 on the season. “I like seeing Vargas out there,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said.“I think this is a great experience for him playing first base.”

1B Joe Mauer served as the DH for the third consecutive game. Mauer has some soreness in his left shoulder, according to manager Ron Gardenhire. “I‘m just trying to get him as many days as I can,” Gardenhire said. “It’s not big deal. He can play.” Mauer went 1-for-4 and is batting 271.

C Kurt Suzuki got the day off after playing the previous night. It was much-needed rest after he was hit below the mask on a foul tip by Baltimore RF Nick Markakis the previous game. Suzuki was sprawled out behind the plate for several minutes before resuming his catching duties. “He’s caught a lot of baseball,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He took one off the chin last night that got him pretty good. He’s going to complain to me about not playing. I know that.”

LF Jordan Schafer hit safely in a career-high 11 games. Over that stretch, he is batting .421 (16-for-38) with four extra-base hits and nine RBIs.