RHP A.J. Achter was recalled by the Twins after a successful run at Triple-A Rochester. He was 7-6 in 23 games, including 13 starts. Achter also struck out 88 and walked 43 with a 3.42 ERA.

RHP Lester Oliveros was recalled by the Twins from Triple-A Rochester to provide more pitching depth. He’s 4-3 with a 1.67 ERA in 49 games for the Red Wings. He also struck out 87 and walked 27. “His velocity is back where he’s throwing mid-90s,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He’s earned it.”

C/OF Chris Herrmann will add some versatility to Minnesota’s bench after being recalled from Triple-A Rochester. He batted .304 with five home runs and 26 RBIs in 60 minor league games. Herrmann also batted .143 in 18 games with the Twins.

RHP Michael Tonkin was recalled by the Twins from Triple-A Rochester after already appearing in 15 games for Twins this season with a 5.84 ERA. Tonkin was 3-4 with a 2.80 ERA and had 10 saves for the Red Wings.

LHP Logan Darnell was added to the roster by the Twins from Triple-A Rochester. Darnell was 7-6 with a 3.60 ERA in 23 games, including 19 starts for the Red Wings.

C Josmil Pinto was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and will add some depth behind the plate. Pinto has already played in 43 games with the Twins this season. He batted .222 with seven homers and 16 RBIs. He also batted .279 in 60 games in Triple-A.

OF Aaron Hicks was recalled by the Twins from Triple-A Rochester. Hicks has 126 at-bats for Minnesota this season and batted .198 with one home run and nine RBIs. “He’ll play anywhere,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We’ll put him in wherever we see fit. Left, right, center, whatever.”

INF Doug Bernier was recalled by the Twins from Triple-A Rochester and will provide depth for the infield. Bernier batted .280 with six homers and 54 RBIs in 123 minor league games.