RHP A.J. Achter was one of eight September call-ups from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. A 46th-round selection by the Twins out of Michigan State in the 2010 draft, Achter was 4-4 with a 2.38 ERA in 40 appearances, all out of the bullpen, for Rochester this season. He has never pitched in the major leagues.

RHP Lester Oliveros was one of eight September call-ups from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. He missed nearly all of 2013 after having Tommy John surgery in August 2012, pitching only 6 1/3 innings for the Twins’ rookie-level Gulf Coast League team while on a rehab assignment. Oliveros had a stellar rebound campaign this season in the minors, however, going 3-1 with a 0.89 ERA in 26 games with Double-A New Britain and 1-2 with a 2.29 ERA in Rochester. He struggled in his 2014 debut in the majors, allowing two homers and three earned runs in one-third of an inning Tuesday to take the loss against the White Sox.

C/1B Chris Herrmann was one of eight September call-ups from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. Herrmann provides the Twins with depth behind the plate, and he also can play both corner outfield positions. He hit .143 in 42 at-bats with the Twins earlier this season, but he batted .304 in 60 games with Rochester.

LHP Logan Darnell was one of eight September call-ups from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. Darnell appeared in three games (two starts) with the Twins earlier this season, compiling an 0-1 record with an 8.25 ERA. Darnell was much better for Rochester, going 7-6 with a 3.80 ERA in 23 appearances (19 starts). Darnell is expected to provide Minnesota with another long-relief option.

SS Nick Gordon, the Twins’ first round pick in this year’s draft, is out for the season after fracturing his left index finger Sept. 1. Gordon will be in a splint until mid-September and will go to Florida for instructional league work, though he is unlikely to play in games.

C Josmil Pinto was one of eight September call-ups from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. Pinto played in 43 games with the Twins earlier this season, hitting seven homers and driving in 16. Pinto is expected to see some action behind the plate and at designated hitter in September.

OF Aaron Hicks was one of eight September call-ups from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. Hicks struggled in stints with the Twins both last season and this season, hitting only .194 in 407 career at-bats. He hit .278 in 24 games with Rochester, with a homer and eight RBIs. Before that, he hit .297 with four homers in 43 games with New Britain. A center fielder by trade, Hicks played both left and right fielder while in the minors this year. He will see time at all three spots in September.

INF Doug Bernier was one of eight September call-ups from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. Bernier was named the team MVP for Rochester last month, and he will provide the Twins with a useful veteran capable of playing every position in the infield. Bernier played in 33 games with the Twins last season, and he hit .226. It was his first action in the majors since a four-at-bat stint with the Rockies in 2008. He hit .280 with Rochester this season, hitting six homers and driving in 54 runs while playing first base, second base, shortstop, third base, left field and right field.